Thailand’s press freedom ranking rose two spots to 140

Thailand’s press freedom ranking for 2018 improved two spots to 140 out of 180 countries compared to last year’s 142nd ranking, according to World Press Freedom Index released on Wednesday (April 25).Thailand this year scored 44.31 points – 0.38 point higher than last year in the World Press Freedom Index 2018 launched by Reporters without Borders (RWB).

The RWB described Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as “a press freedom predator”. They said the military government keeps journalists and citizen-journalists under permanent surveillance, often summons them for questioning and detains them arbitrarily.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS