Thailand drops further in world press freedom index this year

Thailand has fallen further down the world index of press freedom as the Thai military junta continues to keep journalists under surveillance and enforce Article 112 of the Criminal Code as effective weapon of mass deterrence of freedom, according to the World Press Freedom Index.

The annual index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, known internationally as RSF, placed Thailand 142nd out of 180 countries, a drop of six places from 136th place last year.

By Thai PBS Reporters