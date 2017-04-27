Thursday, April 27, 2017
Home > News > Thailand drops further in world press freedom index this year

Thailand drops further in world press freedom index this year

National Broadcasting Services of Thailand
TN News 0

Thailand has fallen further down the world index of press freedom as the Thai military junta continues to keep journalists under surveillance and enforce Article 112 of the Criminal Code as effective weapon of mass deterrence of freedom, according to the World Press Freedom Index.

The annual index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, known internationally as RSF, placed Thailand 142nd out of 180 countries, a drop of six places from 136th place last year.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Fiery Loy Krathong as several large fires burn around country

Former Bangkok Police Chief ‘Arrested With Gun’ in Japanese Airport

Thaksin to visit Cambodia on Friday : Hun Sen

Leave a Reply