Thursday, April 27, 2017
Police defend response to Facebook clip of baby’s murder

ROYAL THAI POLICE yesterday defended their response to a horrific video clip of a father murdering his baby daughter that remained on Facebook Live for almost 24 hours before it was removed.

Police Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesman, said the Technology Crime Suppression Division alerted the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society soon after learning about the video on Monday night, so that the ministry could ask Facebook to remove it.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

