Man Climbs Utility Pole, Cries Due to Poverty Woes

Thursday, April 27, 2017
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — A crying man climbed up a utility pole early Thursday morning due to what he described to be poverty woes, having to be coaxed down by local police.

At about 3am, police received calls that Athit Baanyuu, 31, had climbed up an electricity pole in front of Tamonglai Resort and was wailing for local residents to hear about how his wage of 300 baht a day was not enough for him to send back to his mother.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich,
Khaosod English

