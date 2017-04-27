ISPs given 7 days to block illicit content

The national telecom regulator has ordered all internet service providers (ISPs) to block illicit webpages and content deemed illegal by the court within the next seven days, or face the chance of having their licences revoked.

Any ISP that fails to comply with the order will face penalties ranging from paying a fine to having its operating licence revoked to being accused of a criminal offence. The order relates to content which a court has previously declared illegal.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA,

BANGKOK POST