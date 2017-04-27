Thursday, April 27, 2017
Home > Tech > ISPs given 7 days to block illicit content

ISPs given 7 days to block illicit content

Binary code
TN Tech 0

The national telecom regulator has ordered all internet service providers (ISPs) to block illicit webpages and content deemed illegal by the court within the next seven days, or face the chance of having their licences revoked.

Any ISP that fails to comply with the order will face penalties ranging from paying a fine to having its operating licence revoked to being accused of a criminal offence. The order relates to content which a court has previously declared illegal.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA,
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Ministry of Culture alarmed about SimSimi app

Facebook home page

Facebook reportedly readying an app for TV boxes

Thailand Court drops 3G bombshell

Leave a Reply