Monday, April 30, 2018
FDA stops advertisements of slimming products

BANGKOK, 29th April 2018 (NNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stopped the advertisements of a weight loss product, Mary Peaw, after it was discovered that the advertisements have exaggerated the quality of the product and it was not legally registered.

The latest action was made following complaints from many consumers asking the FDA to check the advertisements of Mary Peaw slimming product on the social media whether they are exaggerating.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand

