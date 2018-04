One man died and more than 3,300 houses were damaged by windstorms during the 5-day period from April 23-28.

According to Mr Chayaphol Thitisak, director-general of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, windstorms struck 32 provinces, 84 districts, 172 tambon and 393 villages, damaging altogether 3,320 houses and affecting 7,715 people.

By Thai PBS