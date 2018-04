The roof of a busy bus stop in front of the headquarters of PTT Plc on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road collapsed in a rainstorm on Friday night. No-one was reported hurt.

Video showed the roof of the bus stop tilting and then crashing down beside a bus that had stopped to disgorge passengers, who rushed towards the shelter of the roof to escape the driving rain.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS