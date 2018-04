A Chinese man has been arrested for allegedly stealing ATM card identities to make fake ones and steal from bank accounts.

Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, the deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said the 27-year-old Chinese man, Xen Dazui, was arrested while he was using a fake card to withdraw money from an ATM machine in front of Soi 20 Mithuna in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district on Thursday.

