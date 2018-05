A five-year-old boy was killed and his three siblings were seriously injured early Tuesday morning when a section of the balcony of their family’s fourth-floor apartment in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district collapsed.

Hua Mark police and rescue workers summoned at 1.30am found the four Thai-Swiss siblings on the ground outside the five-storey Kesaree Apartment building on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 34 amid shards of broken dishes.

