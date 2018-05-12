Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Home > South > 12 men who fired gun at a wedding ceremony surrender to police

12 men who fired gun at a wedding ceremony surrender to police

Khao Ok Talu in Phatthalung
TN South 0

Twelve of 14 men who fired gunshots into a roadside bushes during a wedding ceremony in Khao Chaison district of Phatthalung province on April 23 turned themselves in today (April 30) to the district police to acknowledge the charge of firing guns in public.

The suspects told the police they took turns to fire six guns into the bushes and they recorded video clips of the course of shooting in order to keep them as a memory. They said they spent about 40 bullets in the shootings.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Betong checkpoint in Yala

Grenade ‘time bomb’ placed outside Yala house

Breaking News

Hat Yai holds ‘Big Cleaning Day’ as flood recedes

Breaking News

DNA tests do not match with those of suspects in British tourists’ murder

Leave a Reply