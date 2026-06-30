Two Malaysian Tourists Injured In Narathiwat Culvert Bomb Blast

NARATHIWAT, Thailand — Two Malaysian tourists were injured on Monday morning after a bomb concealed inside a road culvert detonated in the southern province of Narathiwat, an incident that has prompted a massive security response and raised concerns over regional tourism confidence.

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The explosion occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on June 29, 2026, near the Sapom three-way intersection on the inbound road to Tak Bai district, specifically in the Ban Phrai Wan area of the Phrai Wan subdistrict. According to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command, unidentified assailants had strategically planted the improvised explosive device within the drainage infrastructure before triggering the blast on the public roadway.

Emergency responders and rescue teams rapidly arrived at the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to the two foreign nationals. Both victims were stabilized at the site before being urgently transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific extent or severity of their injuries. Following the detonation, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area to manage traffic and prevent secondary incidents. Specialized explosive ordnance disposal units and forensic officers were subsequently deployed to scour the blast site for critical evidence.

A multi-agency investigation is now underway to identify the perpetrators and determine the exact motives behind the attack. The bombing not only threatens public safety and damages local infrastructure but also deals a significant blow to the region’s fragile tourism sector and local economy. Officials from ISOC Region 4 Forward Command have issued an urgent appeal to the public, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar individuals by contacting the 1341 security hotline or notifying local law enforcement units.

As of now, authorities have not released any information regarding the identities or affiliations of the suspects. According to reports from Khaosod, security forces have maintained a state of heightened alert and increased patrols throughout the district as the comprehensive manhunt and forensic analysis continue.

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As the investigation deepens, law enforcement agencies remain committed to dismantling militant networks and securing the southern border provinces against further acts of violence.

-Thailand News (TN)