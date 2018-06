A four-vehicle accident on the motorway in Chon Buri killed eight people and injured seven others on Friday evening, traffic radio reported.

Jor Sor 100 radio quoted a report from the Ariyo Centre, a volunteer rescue unit, as saying the accident took place on the Bangkok-bound expressway in Bang Pakong in Phan Thong district around 6pm. It involved a trailer, a lorry, a pickup truck and an SUV, it added.

