BANGKOK — Another round of nationwide raids Thursday night saw dozens of foreigners arrested while police vowed stepped up action against human trafficking.

In what has become almost a weekly ritual, the latest operation rounded up 44 foreign nationals from 83 locations including the Nana area of Bangkok, Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpal of the tourist police force said Friday.

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English