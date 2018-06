Two women from separate provinces have brought complaints of sexual abuse against policemen, with one of them alleging illegal detention and physical assault during attempted rape.

A 47-year-old assistant pharmacist from Ratchaburi province arrived at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok Friday to file her complaint with CSD commander Maitree Chimcherd.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM AND CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST