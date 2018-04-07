Saturday, April 7, 2018
Home > News > Provinces gearing up for Songkran celebrations

Provinces gearing up for Songkran celebrations

Water Fight during Songkran
TN News 0

THAILAND, 7th April 2018 (NNT) – Many provinces are making preparations for the upcoming Songkran Festival to be celebrated between April 13th and 15th.

In Uthai Thani province, volunteers and security officers dressed in traditional Thai costumes visited various communities to raise public awareness of road safety and to encourage people to wear traditional attire throughout the festival as part of the city’s campaign to preserve and cherish the Thai culture.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

PTT sells off palm oil business in Indonesia

Breaking News

Thai Govt may revoke emergency rule in some provinces

View of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Three Thai airlines face CAAT clampdown

Leave a Reply