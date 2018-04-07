Provinces gearing up for Songkran celebrations

THAILAND, 7th April 2018 (NNT) – Many provinces are making preparations for the upcoming Songkran Festival to be celebrated between April 13th and 15th.

In Uthai Thani province, volunteers and security officers dressed in traditional Thai costumes visited various communities to raise public awareness of road safety and to encourage people to wear traditional attire throughout the festival as part of the city’s campaign to preserve and cherish the Thai culture.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand