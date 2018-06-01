Thailand takes strict measures to tackle e-waste

BANGKOK, 31st May 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Industrial Works (DIW) has emphasized the importance of strictly implementing measures to dispose of electronic waste, while related state agencies have been conducting a probe into factories suspected of illegally importing and processing electronic waste.

DIW Director-General Mongkol Pruekwatana today led a tour of the waste disposal process at the plant which is the first to introduce the innovative mobile garbage compactor and is currently the most effective electronic waste disposal facility available.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand