Absolute Majority of Spanish Parl’t Supports No-Confidence Motion Against Rajoy

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has become Spain’s new prime minister, following a no-confidence motion against ousted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

An absolute majority of 180 out of 350 lawmakers has voted to oust Rajoy, making it the first no-confidence motion in the country since 1977.

Spain’s prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, got into hot water after a motion was filed by the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), Pedro Sánchez. Previously, the Basque political party, as well as pro-independence Catalan parties, have supported the no-confidence vote brought over the corruption case.

