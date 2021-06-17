  • June 17, 2021
Man seriously injured from electric shock at a gasoline vending machine in Pattaya

Shell gas station in Thailand. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.



An unidentified man has sustained serious injuries after suffering a significant electric shock while filling gasoline on his motorbike at a gasoline vending machine in Nongprue last night (June 15th).

Emergency responders were notified of the incident at a gasoline vending machine at 10:00 P.M. in Soi Kor Pai.

