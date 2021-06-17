Man seriously injured from electric shock at a gasoline vending machine in Pattaya







An unidentified man has sustained serious injuries after suffering a significant electric shock while filling gasoline on his motorbike at a gasoline vending machine in Nongprue last night (June 15th).

Emergency responders were notified of the incident at a gasoline vending machine at 10:00 P.M. in Soi Kor Pai.

By GoongNang(GN)

