Israel wants open and progressive relations with Armenia: envoy

PanARMENIAN.Net – Israel wants to have open and progressive relations with Armenia, ambassador Eliyahu Yerushalmi said on Thursday, March 23 as he presented his credentials to Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan.

Meeting Yerushalmi at the presidential palace in Yerevan, Sargsyan said the Armenian authorities are ready to support the envoy’s activities, aimed at strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.

The president noted that the centuries-long Armenian-Israeli historical ties obligate both sides to invigorate and give a new quality to interstate relations. Also, he stressed the importance of recent enhancement of interparliamentary and public relations.

