The company will begin manufacturing the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s smartphones at the Wistron plant in Bangalore within the next four to six weeks. The iPhone SE’s production will be moved there in three months.

“We’ve been working hard to develop our operations in India,” an Apple spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal. “We appreciate the constructive and open dialogue we’ve had with government about further expanding our local operations.”

