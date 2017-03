BANGKOK, 23 March 2017 (NNT) – Police are looking for a homeless man believed to have caused a fire under the Thai-Belgian Bridge last month.

Thung Mahamek Police Station issued an arrest warrant for ‘Ake Lok Nueng’, a homeless man, who the police claimed is among a group of homeless people cleaning car windows and windshields for a living at Henri Dunant Intersection.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom