Friday, March 24, 2017
Long a Homeless Refuge, Hua Lamphong Now Locks Them Out

Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok
BANGKOK — An advocate for Bangkok’s homeless population on Thursday decried the state railway’s decision to shut the Bangkok Railway Station, or Hua Lamphong, to the people who regularly sleep there overnight.

Last night the terminal abruptly ended its longstanding policy of allowing people to sleep within by making it off limits to them from 11:30pm to 3am. Natee Sarawaree, an activist with a foundation that provides aid to the homeless population, said the decision is bad not only for those who used the station as a safe place to sleep, but the community as well.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

