Prayut to Visit Phuket to Inspect ‘Sandbox’ Readiness







BANGKOK, June 17 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit Phuket to inspect its readiness to welcome foreign tourists.

Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister will visit the southern province of Phuket on June 25 to inspect the readiness of local officials who will screen foreign visitors at Phuket airport and Ao Po Pier as the province was set to reopen on July 1.

