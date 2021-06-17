  • June 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Phuket COVID deaths…

Phuket COVID deaths include German national, woman with ALS

Phuket COVID deaths include German national, woman with ALS

Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.



PHUKET: Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), today confirmed that the two most recent COVID deaths recorded in Phuket were that of a German national and a Thai woman suffering ALS.

The news was delivered by a live broadcast this morning (June 16), resumed after more than a week of Phuket officials not holding the standard daily briefing.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

No link established between COVID-19 vaccinations and deaths of 13 people: DDC
News

No link established between COVID-19 vaccinations and...

June 17, 2021
Prayut to Visit Phuket to Inspect ‘Sandbox’ Readiness
Phuket

Prayut to Visit Phuket to Inspect ‘Sandbox’...

June 17, 2021
Many skeptical over Prayut’s ability to reopen Thailand fully in 4 months
News

Many skeptical over Prayut’s ability to reopen...

June 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.