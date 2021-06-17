Phuket COVID deaths include German national, woman with ALS







PHUKET: Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), today confirmed that the two most recent COVID deaths recorded in Phuket were that of a German national and a Thai woman suffering ALS.

The news was delivered by a live broadcast this morning (June 16), resumed after more than a week of Phuket officials not holding the standard daily briefing.

