  • June 17, 2021
No link established between COVID-19 vaccinations and deaths of 13 people: DDC

SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo / flickr. CC BY 2.0.



Autopsy results have found no link between COVID-19 vaccines and the post-vaccination deaths of 13 people, according to Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

A total of 993 cases of undesirable side effects have been found, where the patients were admitted for observation and treatment, out of a total of 3,214,385 first doses of Sinovac vaccine administered since February 28th this year, or 20 cases in every 100,000 doses of the vaccine administered.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



