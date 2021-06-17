No link established between COVID-19 vaccinations and deaths of 13 people: DDC







Autopsy results have found no link between COVID-19 vaccines and the post-vaccination deaths of 13 people, according to Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

A total of 993 cases of undesirable side effects have been found, where the patients were admitted for observation and treatment, out of a total of 3,214,385 first doses of Sinovac vaccine administered since February 28th this year, or 20 cases in every 100,000 doses of the vaccine administered.

By Thai PBS World





