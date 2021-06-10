Post-Inoculation Deaths Not Directly Related to COVID-19 Vaccine
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has explained that 12 of the 28 deaths, following the administration of their COVID-19 vaccination, were not directly related to the inoculation, while 16 others are still under investigation.
DDC Emergency Disease and Health Hazards Control Division Director Dr. Chawetsan Namwat said 6,756,493 doses (4,982,313 Sinovac and 1,774,180 AstraZeneca) have been allocated to vaccination venues nationwide since April 28 and experts have found that COVID-19 vaccines had nothing to do with 12 of the deaths. They were defined as coincidental events.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand