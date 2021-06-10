  • June 12, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Post-Inoculation Deaths Not…

Post-Inoculation Deaths Not Directly Related to COVID-19 Vaccine

Post-Inoculation Deaths Not Directly Related to COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe. Photo: Asian Development Bank / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has explained that 12 of the 28 deaths, following the administration of their COVID-19 vaccination, were not directly related to the inoculation, while 16 others are still under investigation.

DDC Emergency Disease and Health Hazards Control Division Director Dr. Chawetsan Namwat said 6,756,493 doses (4,982,313 Sinovac and 1,774,180 AstraZeneca) have been allocated to vaccination venues nationwide since April 28 and experts have found that COVID-19 vaccines had nothing to do with 12 of the deaths. They were defined as coincidental events.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
News

Aug 1 opening sought for Koh Samui,...

June 12, 2021
Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new clusters found on Saturday
News

Thailand logs 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8...

June 12, 2021
Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities
News

Thai Government to Close State Quarantine Facilities

June 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.