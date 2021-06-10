  • June 12, 2021
Authorities deny hundreds caught COVID at Silom market

Busy road in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.



Bangkok’s Bang Rak district office has denied reports that 310 people were infected with Covid-19 at Lalai Sap market in Silom and that the market has been ordered closed indefinitely.

Contrary to widely spread reports, there have been just 13 infections at the market on Silom Soi 5 since May 26, the district office said on its Facebook page on Thursday. Nine family members were deemed at risk.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST



Thailand News

