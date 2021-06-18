  • June 18, 2021
Politicians react to 120 day deadline for reopening of nation

Long-tail boats on a beach in Phi Phi islands. Photo: Mariamichelle / Pixabay.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The spokesperson to the economic body of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed the government will tread carefully in its plan to reopen the nation in 120 days but acknowledged that some risk is inherent in the interests of returning to normalcy.

Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, as spokesperson to the economic body of the CCSA, voiced his belief confidence in the Prime Minister has risen despite attempts by certain groups to distort information and disorient the public. He stated his agreement with the PM’s plan for Thailand to welcome foreign tourists again in 120 days, saying it would benefit many in the country whose livelihoods depend on tourism. He asked that the wider public understand that a risk must be taken and that while some infections may occur, the government will be thorough in its handling of the situation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



