Members of Loan Shark Gang Surrender to Police After Threatening Pattaya Reporter









Two members of a loan shark gang in Pattaya turned themselves in to police yesterday, June 1st, after threatening to harm a freelance reporter early this week.

A local Thai reporter, Mr. Buronsak Bunnodyom, reported to the police that two men on a motorbike threatened to attack him after he politely warned them not to litter loan flyers in front of his residence in Soi 9, Central Pattaya, Banglamung District, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

