Members of Loan Shark Gang Surrender to Police After Threatening Pattaya Reporter

TN June 2, 2023 0
Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Pattaya City sign at night in Banglamung. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.




Two members of a loan shark gang in Pattaya turned themselves in to police yesterday, June 1st, after threatening to harm a freelance reporter early this week.

Chinese loan shark busted in Bangkok after raking in B40m

A local Thai reporter, Mr. Buronsak Bunnodyom, reported to the police that two men on a motorbike threatened to attack him after he politely warned them not to litter loan flyers in front of his residence in Soi 9, Central Pattaya, Banglamung District, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Crime Suppression Division police patch

Man Murders His Own Wife at Her Place of Work in Pattaya

TN June 2, 2023 0
Khao Chi Chan or Buddha Hill, is a famous tourist attraction located in Sattahip

South Korean Man Arrested in Sattahip for Allegedly Being Involved with Illegal Drug Networks

TN June 1, 2023 0
Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Cambodian Boat Worker Bottles Friend in Sattahip

TN May 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Move Forward Party Meets Government Officials for Smooth Transition of Power

TN June 2, 2023 0
Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

COVID makes comeback in Thailand as booster fatigue leaves door open

TN June 2, 2023 0
A Tesla Model Y electric car

Tesla to Open its First Service Center in Thailand

TN June 2, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Big parties reject idea of forming national coalition

TN June 2, 2023 0
Tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket

Kazakhstani Man Drowns at Kata Beach, Phuket

TN June 2, 2023 0