November 23, 2021

Chinese loan shark busted in Bangkok after raking in B40m

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A Chinese man has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly running an illegal online lending business that generated over 40 million baht in three months by charging exorbitant interest rates.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) announced the arrest of Jia Liew at a press briefing on Tuesday. He was apprehended at a condominium in Huai Khwang earlier, said Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, the MPB commissioner.

