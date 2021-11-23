Chinese loan shark busted in Bangkok after raking in B40m









A Chinese man has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly running an illegal online lending business that generated over 40 million baht in three months by charging exorbitant interest rates.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) announced the arrest of Jia Liew at a press briefing on Tuesday. He was apprehended at a condominium in Huai Khwang earlier, said Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, the MPB commissioner.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

