Monks injured in explosion in Narathiwat province









Three monks and two defence volunteers were slightly injured this morning (Friday) when a roadside improvised explosive device was detonated by southern insurgents as the monks were receiving alms from members of the Buddhist community in Rueso district of Thailand’s restive southern province of Narathiwat.

The three monks were in a passenger van, accompanied by a small defence volunteer unit, as they made their regular rounds in various villages.

