Monks injured in explosion in Narathiwat province

TN June 2, 2023 0
Rueso District in Narathiwat

Rueso District in Narathiwat, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Three monks and two defence volunteers were slightly injured this morning (Friday) when a roadside improvised explosive device was detonated by southern insurgents as the monks were receiving alms from members of the Buddhist community in Rueso district of Thailand’s restive southern province of Narathiwat.

Three Buddhists slain by Muslim insurgents in Narathiwat

The three monks were in a passenger van, accompanied by a small defence volunteer unit, as they made their regular rounds in various villages.

