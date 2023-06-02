Man Murders His Own Wife at Her Place of Work in Pattaya

Crime Suppression Division police patch

Thailand Crime Suppression Division police patch. Photo: Dickelbers.




A jealous man in Pattaya gunned down his wife and later tried to kill himself to evade consequences at noon today, June 1st.

Businessman arrested in Khon Kaen for spa tub-murder of estranged wife’s lover

Banglamung Police received a report of a woman being shot by her husband at a small local open-air Thai restaurant in Banglamung district, Chonburi province, today. Upon receiving the report, the police immediately dispatched officers and rescue personnel to the scene for investigation.

