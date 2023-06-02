British Man Says He Was Scammed for Ownership of 15 Million Baht Condo in Koh Samui

Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui. Photo: A3diet.









A 70-year-old British man has filed a report to the Thai Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) after he bought a 15 million baht luxury condominium on Koh Samui many years ago but still has not received legal documents confirming his ownership.

Mr. David Edward Chappelle, 70, British national, and Mr. Pattakorn Teepbunrat, a representative of the Thailand Consumers Council, filed a joint report to the CIB on Thursday (June 1st).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

