British Man Says He Was Scammed for Ownership of 15 Million Baht Condo in Koh Samui

TN June 2, 2023 0
Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui

Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui. Photo: A3diet.




A 70-year-old British man has filed a report to the Thai Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) after he bought a 15 million baht luxury condominium on Koh Samui many years ago but still has not received legal documents confirming his ownership.

Four alleged Nigerian scammers nabbed in Nonthaburi

Mr. David Edward Chappelle, 70, British national, and Mr. Pattakorn Teepbunrat, a representative of the Thailand Consumers Council, filed a joint report to the CIB on Thursday (June 1st).

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

