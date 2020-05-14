Thu. May 14th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Shopping malls to reopen with robots, drones, masks

MBK mall center in Bangkok

MBK mall center in Bangkok. Photo: D Ramey Logan.


Thailand is preparing to ease more restrictions and re-open more businesses in the country as early as this Sunday, however, the country is taking every precaution possible to attempt to ensure there is no further outbreak, especially in regards to shopping malls.

In Thailand, various ultra-modern, large shopping malls like Terminal 21 and Central Festival in Pattaya, dominate the landscape and are still very popular, unlike some of their counterparts in the west, being a significant area for people to meet, socialize, exercise and, of course, shop.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

