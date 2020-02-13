Terminal 21 in Korat reopens with a blessing ceremony





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Terminal 21 reopened for business on Thursday after the shopping centre was shut down by a gunman on Saturday, during a rampage that claimed 30 lives and left 58 people wounded.

Shopowners, well-wishers and officials first gathered at the mall in Muang district for a morale boosting “Korat Strong Together” event. It started with a merit-making rite by 219 monks, followed by chanting for good luck and a bai si blessing ceremony.

