Terminal 21 in Korat reopens with a blessing ceremony
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Terminal 21 reopened for business on Thursday after the shopping centre was shut down by a gunman on Saturday, during a rampage that claimed 30 lives and left 58 people wounded.
Shopowners, well-wishers and officials first gathered at the mall in Muang district for a morale boosting “Korat Strong Together” event. It started with a merit-making rite by 219 monks, followed by chanting for good luck and a bai si blessing ceremony.
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST