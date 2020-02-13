Thu. Feb 13th, 2020

Chonburi Immigration introduces “BMW smart car” to randomly check foreigners passport status

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya. Photo: Joseph Hunkins / flickr.


Pattaya – Naew Na reported that a brand new BMW smart car was sent into action in Pattaya on Wednesday under the orders of Chonburi immigration chief Pol Col Naren Khreuangsanuk.

It wasn’t long before the BMW – set up with state-of-the-art onboard diagnostics – was used to verify the status of a foreigner walking about outside his house in South Pattaya Soi 7.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

