Chonburi Immigration introduces “BMW smart car” to randomly check foreigners passport status





Pattaya – Naew Na reported that a brand new BMW smart car was sent into action in Pattaya on Wednesday under the orders of Chonburi immigration chief Pol Col Naren Khreuangsanuk.

It wasn’t long before the BMW – set up with state-of-the-art onboard diagnostics – was used to verify the status of a foreigner walking about outside his house in South Pattaya Soi 7.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

