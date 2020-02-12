Their Majesties offer condolences to families of those who died in Korat mass shooting





Their Majesties the King and Queen have offered their condolences to families of the victims killed by the rogue army trooper in Nakhon Ratchasima over the weekend. They also praised the shoppers trapped inside the Terminal 21 mall for their endurance and spirit of mutual support during the crisis.

In the message, which was released today by the Public Relations Departments, Their Majesties also praised all officials, including the police, local administration officials, army troops, doctors, nurses and volunteers and the private sector for their roles in helping to resolve the situation.

By Thai PBS World

