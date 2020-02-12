Wed. Feb 12th, 2020

PM Prayut visits northern provinces

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha during a visit

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha during a visit to Northern Thailand. Photo: Prayut Chan-ocha / Facebook.


NAN, Feb 12 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today visited the northern provinces of Nan and Phayao to follow up water management, wildfire control and environmental conservation projects.

Gen Prayut together with the agriculture minister, a deputy agriculture minister, the interior minister and the minister of natural resources and environment left for the North on an Embraer plane at Wing 6 in Don Muang district of Bangkok at 7am.

Full story: mcot.net

