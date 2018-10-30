Phayao’s famous palmist predicts Gen Prayut will remain prime minister for long time





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was all smiles on Monday during a visit to the northern province of Phayao when a famous palmist told him that he would remain as the country’s leader for a long time

In a brief meeting with the prime minister, 78-year-old Kaewmoon Bua-ngern, a well-known palm reader in Phayao province, described Gen Prayut as strong-willed and generous and predicted that he would be successful in all of his endeavours.

