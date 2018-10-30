Phayao’s famous palmist predicts Gen Prayut will remain prime minister for long time

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was all smiles on Monday during a visit to the northern province of Phayao when a famous palmist told him that he would remain as the country’s leader for a long time
In a brief meeting with the prime minister, 78-year-old Kaewmoon Bua-ngern, a well-known palm reader in Phayao province, described Gen Prayut as strong-willed and generous and predicted that he would be successful in all of his endeavours.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.