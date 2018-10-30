Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha during a visit
News

Phayao’s famous palmist predicts Gen Prayut will remain prime minister for long time

By TN / October 30, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was all smiles on Monday during a visit to the northern province of Phayao when a famous palmist told him that he would remain as the country’s leader for a long time

In a brief meeting with the prime minister, 78-year-old Kaewmoon Bua-ngern, a well-known palm reader in Phayao province, described Gen Prayut as strong-willed and generous and predicted that he would be successful in all of his endeavours.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close