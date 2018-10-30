DLT says no change to taxi fares as studies continue





BANGKOK, 30th October 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has clarified that it is still reviewing the results of a study conducted by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) into proper taxi service pricing and will not adjust fares at this time.

Deputy Director-General of the DLT Kamol Buranapong , acting as spokesperson for the department, said the TDRI has submitted its findings on safety and quality issues pertaining to taxi cabs, as well as a study of capital costs and appropriate fares. The DLT is now considering the results and will submit its own report to the Ministry of Transport, which earlier raised taxi fares up to 8 percent on December 13, 2014.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article