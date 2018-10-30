Tourists urged to help reduce garbage





BANGKOK, Oct 30 (TNA) – The Department of Health has urged tourists to help cut the number of garbage at tourists sites as last year’s figures show Khao Yai national park recorded the highest amount of waste during the New Year holiday.

The department’s deputy director-general, Danai Theewanda said that according to the information of the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Khao Yai national park in Nakhon Ratchasima had the largest amount of remaining garbage of 45,406 kilogrammes during the New Year holiday last year, followed by Inthanon national park in Chiang Mai with 17,556 kgs. of garbage and 14,905 kgs. at Khao Phra Viharn national park in Si Sa Ket respectively.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article