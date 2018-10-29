Prayut Chan-ocha and government members
North

PM Prayut visits Phayao, Chiang Rai

By TN / October 29, 2018

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha takes a field trip to the northern province of Phayao and Chiang Rai as he is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University tomorrow.

The prime minister and delegation this morning met with the local people at Phayao Municipality Office and visited Pracharat market and “Hom Hug”, a care center for the elderlies, people with disabilities, and chronic patients, said Assistant Government Spokesperson, Col Thaksada Sangkhachan.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

