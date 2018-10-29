Plane With 189 On Board Crashes Into Sea Near Jakarta





Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said Monday that a Lion Air passenger jet disappeared from radars 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta’s airport. The Boeing 737 MAX presumably crashed into the sea near the western coast of Indonesia’s Java Island as debris of a plane have been noticed by ships, local media reported, citing authorities.

Indonesia’s disaster agency said Monday that the plane had been carrying 189 passengers and crew. Indonesia’s search and rescue agency spokesman Yusuf Latif told Reuters “It has been confirmed that it has crashed.” According to the Jakarta Post, a total of 181 passengers, including three children, as well as two pilots and six flight attendants were on board the Lion Air passenger jet.

The Straits Times reported earlier on Monday that the Boeing 737, bound for the city of Pangkal Pinang on the Indonesian island of Bangka lost contact with air traffic control at 6:33 a.m. local time (23:33 GMT). The Straits Times reported that the Indonesian authorities have launched search and rescue operations.

