Patrons shocked as German teen collapses and dies in Krabi pub

Thai media reported that a 19 year old German man collapsed in an Ao Nang pub at the weekend.
Tourist and immigration police were called and J. A. L. S. was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Full story: Thai Visa News
Thai Visa / Sanook
