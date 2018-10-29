Foreigners at the bar in Ao Nang, Krabi.
Patrons shocked as German teen collapses and dies in Krabi pub

By TN / October 29, 2018

Thai media reported that a 19 year old German man collapsed in an Ao Nang pub at the weekend.

Tourist and immigration police were called and J. A. L. S. was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

