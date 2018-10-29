Nine injured as Bangkok bus rams power pole

Eight people were injured slightly when a city bus plying on route number 48 (Ramkhamhaeng 2-Wat Pho) crashed into a power pole near Sukhumvit Soi 48 in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district on Monday morning, causing a traffic jam.
The accident happened reportedly when the driver slammed the brakes to avoid hitting a pickup truck that had cut in front of it.
Full story: The Nation
By Kornkamon Aksorndech
The Nation
