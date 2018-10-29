7-Eleven convenience store in Suphan Buri
Bangkok

Bangkok, You Can Now Send Mail From 7-Eleven

By TN / October 29, 2018

BANGKOK — Thailand’s most prolific retailer on Monday launched yet another offering – mail delivery – at thousands of its stores across metro Bangkok.

The 24/7 Speed-D express delivery service is now available at more than 3,000 7-Eleven stores in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan provinces. Packages and letters are guaranteed delivery by 6pm the next day if processed by 9pm.

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

