Bangkok, You Can Now Send Mail From 7-Eleven





BANGKOK — Thailand’s most prolific retailer on Monday launched yet another offering – mail delivery – at thousands of its stores across metro Bangkok.

The 24/7 Speed-D express delivery service is now available at more than 3,000 7-Eleven stores in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan provinces. Packages and letters are guaranteed delivery by 6pm the next day if processed by 9pm.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

Share this article