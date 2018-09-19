A 7-Eleven convenience store in Chiang Mai
Banking Coming Next Month to Every 7-Eleven

By TN / September 19, 2018

BANGKOK — Twenty-million bank customers will be able to make basic transactions at all 7-Eleven stores when a pilot banking program launches next month.

Government Savings Bank customers will be the first able to deposit and withdraw funds at more than 13,000 convenience stores across country starting Oct. 31, the bank announced Tuesday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

