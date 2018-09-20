Buddisht temple and Bangkok skyline
Bangkok

Man arrested for alleged attempted rape of nine-year-old girl at Bangkok temple

By TN / September 20, 2018

Police have arrested a motorcycle taximan for allegedly luring a nine-year-old girl into a Bangkok temple’s toilet on Wednesday in an attempt to rape her.

The alleged incident took place at 5pm at Wat Yoo Dee Bumrungtham (Wat Or Ngern) toilet in Saimai district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

