Shocked Chiang Mai passenger talked to dead man at bus shelter

A bus passenger in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district was shocked when he realised that he had been talking to a dead man for more than an hour in a bus shelter early on Thursday.
The unnamed passenger only discovered he was sitting beside a lifeless body when the morning broke.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.